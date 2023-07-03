Open Menu

PHA Plants Over 90,000 Saplings

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2023 | 06:10 PM

PHA plants over 90,000 saplings

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has so far planted over 90,000 saplings of different varieties in the city.

Talking to the media here on Monday, PHA Director General Zamir Hussain said that saplings had been planted in all the four towns and alongside the Rakh branch canal.

He said that various reforms were being made to convert the city to lush green.

He said the PHA had a total 816 acres of green area comprising parks and greenbelts in the city.

He said that all the saplings planted during the current plantation drive were being monitored throughgeo-tagging.

He further said that thousands of new plants would be sown in greenbelts and parks during monsoon season.

