PHA plants palm trees to boost aesthetics, environmental health

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has planted hundreds of canariensis palm trees

across the city to beautify its landscape and absorb carbon dioxide,

a spokesperson announced on Thursday.

The canariensis, commonly known as the Canary Island date Palm, is a slow-growing evergreen

tree. It has a sturdy trunk and a rounded crown made up of around 100 elegant, arching green

fronds, giving it a majestic appearance.

Botany experts note that this palm tree can also help lower air temperatures and reduce pollution caused by industrial activities. Its symmetrical shape further contributes to its environmental benefits.

The spokesperson added that the PHA had planted over 650 canariensis palm trees along Lahore’s major roads, including Chauburji Chowk, MAO College Road, GT Road, Faisal Town and Gulberg boulevards, Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, and Raiwind Road.

In addition to pollution control, these palm trees, which stand between four and six feet tall, are renowned for their tall trunks and long, feathery leaves, which give landscapes a tropical flair. The leaves are also commonly used in flower arrangements and bouquets.

The PHA is not only focused on enhancing Lahore’s aesthetic appeal but also aims to reduce the city’s carbon footprint through large-scale tree planting initiatives. Last year, the department planted over a million trees across the city, particularly in remote areas.

This year, the target has been increased to 25 million trees under the Punjab government’s directive.