PHA Plants Saplings Along GT Road

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi on Saturday planted saplings along GT Road here under ongoing monsoon tree plantation campaign.

The plantation was conducted in collaboration with Beacon House School while teachers of the school, male and female students and PHA officers took part in the plantation.

Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman PHA Asif Mehmood was the chief guest who also planted a sapling.

The Advisor said, aggressive plantation is need of the hour to combat issues of climate change.

He said, the teachers have an important role to make the plantation campaign a success and they are highlighting importance of plantation and the role of students.

PHA was striving to provide clean and healthy environment to the citizens as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzadar, he added.

