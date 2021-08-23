PHA plants saplings at Fazaia College Nur Khan base & Sixth road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi on Monday planted saplings at Fazaia College Nur Khan Base and Sixth road under ongoing monsoon tree plantation campaign.

Saplings were planted on Sixth road with the help of local community while Principal Fazia College and students also took part in the plantation drive conducted in the college premises.

On the occasion, Director General PHA Rawalpindi Zaheer Ahmed Jappa and Director Horticulture PHA, Sheikh Tariq Mehmood informed that PHA on the directives of Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman PHA Rawalpindi Asif Mahmood had planted over 25,000 saplings.

The DG said that PHA Rawalpindi was utilizing all available resources to achieve the target of 200,000 plants set by the Punjab government by the end of this year.

He said, PHA was striving to provide clean and healthy environment to the citizens as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzadar.