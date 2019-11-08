UrduPoint.com
PHA Plants Saplings Under Clean And Green Pakistan Campaign

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 09:41 PM

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Friday planted saplings in Anti-corruption Establishment office premises under the 'Clean and Green Pakistan' (C&GP) campaign

Assistant Director Anti Corruption Sheikh Ahmed speaking on the occasion said that it was our national duty to plant maximum trees to protect environment adding that it is also our responsibility to participate effectively in C&GP campaign.

The PHA Director (Zone-1) Javeed Hamid said that during the campaign efforts were made to sensitize the masses to step forward and participate in the campaign.

He said that large number of saplings were planted in different areas of the provincial capital during C&GP campaign.

Anti-corruption Establishment Caretaker Mobeen, PHA Assistant Director Zaheer ul Hassan and other officials of the PHA and Anti-corruption Establishment also planted saplings.

