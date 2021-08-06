PHA plants thousands of saplings on highways, greenbelts

On the special directives of Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab, Asif Mehmood, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi has planted thousands of saplings on various highways and greenbelts of Rawalpindi city under monsoon tree plantation campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :On the special directives of Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab, Asif Mehmood, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi has planted thousands of saplings on various highways and greenbelts of Rawalpindi city under monsoon tree plantation campaign.

According to a PHA spokesman, thousands of saplings were planted under monsoon tree plantation campaign and the citizens and students of schools and colleges were also motivated and involved in the ongoing plantation campaign.

She informed that PHA was taking all possible steps to make the monsoon plantation campaign a success.

Advisor also participated in the campaign by planting saplings at various highways and greenbelts of Rawalpindi, she added.

Director General (DG) PHA Rawalpindi Zaheer Ahmed Jappa said that PHA Rawalpindi, as per the vision of the Prime Minister, Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar was taking all possible steps to provide a pollution free and healthy environment to the citizens.

He informed that the authority would organize more such activities in collaboration with the Tiger Force with the aim of providing a healthier environment to the people and providing the best tourism facilities to the people in view of the current situation.