PHA Playing Key Role In Making Sargodha Green

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2025 | 03:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) In accordance with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Plant for Pakistan campaign was launched by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) under the leadership of Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Jahanzeb Awan and under the supervision of DG PHA Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad. A record number of saplings were planted in parks, green belts, green areas and educational institutions of Sargodha.

According to media consultant PHA, Shafqat Awan, a series of emergency measures were being taken by PHA as part of the campaign. DG PHA Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad along with Deputy Director Shafiq-ur-Rehman Niazi visited Botanical Garden, Company Bagh, Feroz Noon Park and other parks to oversee the activities.The team also organized an awareness walk to engage people in campaigns objectives.

Furthermore, the PHA team also started a tree plantation campaign in various educational institutions. At the Botanical Garden and Company Bagh, free saplings were distributed among people, particularly students, who participated actively by planting trees along with the PHA team.

Speaking at the occasion, DG PHA Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad said that according to the vision of CM Punjab, PHA was dedicated to combating environmental pollution and paving the way for a green and lush Pakistan.

He further highlighted the need for collective effort from every member of society to achieve this goal.

“This campaign guarantees a safe and healthy future for our coming generations,” said Arshad. “By planting trees and spreading awareness, we are taking practical steps towards realizing the dream of a greener, more sustainable Sargodha and Pakistan at large.” He called on the community to join hands with PHA in this noble cause and continue their collective efforts to ensure a greener, more environmentally conscious nation.

The Plant for Pakistan initiative had successfully mobilized residents across Sargodha to take action toward a healthier environment, with a continued focus on grassroots efforts to maintain the greenery in the region and beyond.

