PHA Playing Vital Role In City Beautification, Provincial Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2024 | 02:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Housing,Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Barrister Sultan Bajwa said on Tuesday that making Punjab green and lush,including eliminating environmental pollution and providing a healthy climate to the people was among the top priorities of Punjab Chief Minister(CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

According to a spokesperson,Provincial parliamentary secretary visited several revolutionary projects of beautification of Parks and Horticulture Authority(PHA) to transform Sargodha into a green city are exemplary.

He also paid his visit to Botanical Garden,Rehmatul Alamin Park,C Block Park Satellite Town and X Block Park New Satellite Town along with Deputy Director(DD) Admin and Finance PHA Shafiq-ur-Rehman Niazi.

He said that the Punjab government has focused on departmental reform, eradication of corruption and further improvement in service delivery.

He said that he was visiting the districts of Punjab on the instructions of Punjab CM,Maryam Nawaz Sharif to review the departmental performance and obstacles in public services.

He appreciated the steps taken by PHA regarding the renovation of parks.

On this occasion,DD Admin and Finance Shafiqur-ur-Rehman told him in a detailed briefing that as per the government orders,PHA was engaged on an emergency basis to provide all possible positive recreational facilities to the people along with plantation in existing parks, green belts and green areas and to increase the capacity of the institution and unconventional measures was being promoted in this regard.

DD briefed Barrister Sultan Bajwa about the ongoing projects and said that the completion of development projects will change the scenario completely.

PHA senior officials including media consultant Shafqat Awan were present.

Shafqat Awan briefed the secretary about media links of PHA with other state institutions.

The secretary appreciated PHA media consultant on highlighting Departmental activities among other institutions.

