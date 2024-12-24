PHA Playing Vital Role In City Beautification, Provincial Secretary
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2024 | 02:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Housing,Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Barrister Sultan Bajwa said on Tuesday that making Punjab green and lush,including eliminating environmental pollution and providing a healthy climate to the people was among the top priorities of Punjab Chief Minister(CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
According to a spokesperson,Provincial parliamentary secretary visited several revolutionary projects of beautification of Parks and Horticulture Authority(PHA) to transform Sargodha into a green city are exemplary.
He also paid his visit to Botanical Garden,Rehmatul Alamin Park,C Block Park Satellite Town and X Block Park New Satellite Town along with Deputy Director(DD) Admin and Finance PHA Shafiq-ur-Rehman Niazi.
He said that the Punjab government has focused on departmental reform, eradication of corruption and further improvement in service delivery.
He said that he was visiting the districts of Punjab on the instructions of Punjab CM,Maryam Nawaz Sharif to review the departmental performance and obstacles in public services.
He appreciated the steps taken by PHA regarding the renovation of parks.
On this occasion,DD Admin and Finance Shafiqur-ur-Rehman told him in a detailed briefing that as per the government orders,PHA was engaged on an emergency basis to provide all possible positive recreational facilities to the people along with plantation in existing parks, green belts and green areas and to increase the capacity of the institution and unconventional measures was being promoted in this regard.
DD briefed Barrister Sultan Bajwa about the ongoing projects and said that the completion of development projects will change the scenario completely.
PHA senior officials including media consultant Shafqat Awan were present.
Shafqat Awan briefed the secretary about media links of PHA with other state institutions.
The secretary appreciated PHA media consultant on highlighting Departmental activities among other institutions.
Recent Stories
ADAFSA amplifies agricultural sustainability efforts as Year of Sustainability c ..
International Charity Organisation implements 75 projects in Kyrgyzstan
US expresses concerns over sentence of 25 civilians by military courts in May 9 ..
Future Cities Awards 2025 opens nominations
West Indies to arrive in Islamabad on Jan 6 for ICC World Test Championship
EWEC secures four new sites for developing renewable energy projects
'Areeq', 'Shamikh' dominate in Liwa Festival's purebred Arabian horse races
Inaugural International Mangrove Conservation and Restoration Conference highlig ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Libyan Presidential Council on Independanc ..
France unveils new government led by François Bayrou
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan reports 65th WPV1 case2 minutes ago
-
PHA playing vital role in city beautification, Provincial secretary3 minutes ago
-
Science exhibition held13 minutes ago
-
PHA starts up-gradation of models in chowks23 minutes ago
-
Stray dog population surge sparks anxiety in capital residents23 minutes ago
-
US expresses concerns over sentence of 25 civilians by military courts in May 9 events25 minutes ago
-
NUML hosts "Paigham-i-Pakistan" seminar to promote religious tolerance & harmony33 minutes ago
-
RPO visits police training school to review security arrangements43 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets MQM Chairman Khalid Siddiqui43 minutes ago
-
Internet speed set for major boost with new cables, says PASHA Chairman1 hour ago
-
All set to celebrate Christmas on Wednesday; 5500 cops to be deployed to ensure security1 hour ago
-
PHC seeks ECP reply against non holding of Senate election in KP1 hour ago