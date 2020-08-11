UrduPoint.com
PHA Preparations For Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid 36 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

PHA preparations for Independence Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) will place white and green coloured umbrellas at main entrance of all big parks in the provincial capital.

PHA sources told APP on Tuesday that this initiative was being taken in connection with the celebration Independence Day of Pakistan.

Umbrellas would be placed at the entrance of Greater Iqbal Park, Jillani Park, Gulshan e Iqbal Park, Bagh e Jinnah and Butterfly house at Jallo, sources added.

The authority is making arrangements to decorate it's office with national flags, buntings to mark the day in befitting manner. Iluminations would made at the entrance of parks which usually becomes good source of attraction for the Lahorites especially the children.

Standard operating rocedures (SOPs) to stay safe from COVID-19 would be implemented in all parks, sources added.

More Stories From Pakistan

