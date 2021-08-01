PHA preparations tunder way o celebrate independence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) conducted flag march in different areas of the city on Sunday, to launch preparations for the Independence Day celebrations.

PHA Director General Jawad Ahmed led the march while around 27 water tankers of the department participated in the activity.

The flag mach started from Jillani Park (Racecourse Park) and concluded on the same point after passing through, Jail Road, Canal Road and The Mall road.

DG Jawad said the PHA was making efforts to make the city of gardens Clean and Green again and in this regard the authority had set a target to plant at-least 520,000 saplings in monsoon season in various areas of Lahore. He said that Asia's largest urban forest inspired by miyawaki technique of plantation was going on at China Park, which would be inaugurated on Aug 4.