PHA Prepares For Grand Independence Day Celebrations
Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2025 | 04:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) of Sargodha is making extensive preparations to celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day with a series of festive events and beautification projects.
Under the guidance of Commissioner Sargodha division Jahanzaib Awan and PHA Director General Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad, the city is set to be transformed for the national holiday.
The celebrations would officially begin on the evening of August 13th with a special ceremony scheduled for 8:00 PM.
This event would honor the sacrifices made for Pakistan's creation and will feature a musical show with patriotic songs.
The night would culminate at midnight with a grand fireworks display, marking the start of August 14th.
In addition to the main event, the PHA is focusing on city-wide beautification while Parks, green belts, and public spaces are being renovated and adorned with a horticulture drive.
A tree plantation campaign is also underway as part of the celebrations.
To further enhance the festive atmosphere, major intersections across the city are being illuminated with lights reflecting the colors of the national flag.
The PHA's own office was also decorated to mark the occasion.
The PHA team, led by DG PHA Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad, is working tirelessly to ensure the success of all these initiatives.
