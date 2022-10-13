PHA promises best recreational facilities at Shahdara Park

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gilani has said that the best recreational facilities would be provided for families at Shahdara Park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gilani has said that the best recreational facilities would be provided for families at Shahdara Park.

According to a press release, issued here on Thursday, the construction work at Shahdara children family park would be started soon, he added.

PHA Director General Zeeshan Javed said that the park would be constructed at 'Latif Chowk' Shahdara area.

Approval for the park was given in a meeting of the Divisional Development Working Party at commissioner's office. Final approval had been given by the Punjab Cabinet as well.