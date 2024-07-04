Open Menu

PHA Promotes 125 Employees

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2024 | 09:29 PM

PHA promotes 125 employees

The Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Faisalabad has promoted its 125 employees in the next grade

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Faisalabad has promoted its 125 employees in the next grade.

Director General (DG) PHA Abdul Qadir Shah distributed promotion letters at a formal ceremony and urged the promotees to perform their duties honestly and dedicated to bring laurel for the department by providing excellent service to masses.

He said that Faisalabad was facing multifaceted challenges due to climate changes. Therefore, the PHA officials should play a proactive role to make Faisalabad city a lush-green metropolis by redesigning greenbelts and centre medians in addition to planting maximum trees in the city.

Trees are imperative to arrest the environmental pollution in addition to adding beauty to the city, he added.

Director Admin & Finance Faisal Sultan, Director Marketing Shehbaz Lateef, Director Engineering Hassan Javaid, Director Horticulture Zaheer Ahmad and others were also present.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Laurel

Recent Stories

London stocks, pound climb as Britons vote

London stocks, pound climb as Britons vote

4 minutes ago
 India's World Cup winners return to PM Modi praise ..

India's World Cup winners return to PM Modi praise, victory parade

4 minutes ago
 CS, IGP address jirga, reviews security arrangemen ..

CS, IGP address jirga, reviews security arrangements for Muharram

4 minutes ago
 On US Independence Day, Biden candidacy faces cris ..

On US Independence Day, Biden candidacy faces crisis

4 minutes ago
 IHC disposed off over 1000 cases in June

IHC disposed off over 1000 cases in June

4 minutes ago
 Farmers, Agriculture Department urged to jointly w ..

Farmers, Agriculture Department urged to jointly work for achieving self-suffici ..

6 minutes ago
Seine water quality improves ahead of Paris Olympi ..

Seine water quality improves ahead of Paris Olympics: tests

6 minutes ago
 Mbappe says 'urgent' need to vote after 'catastrop ..

Mbappe says 'urgent' need to vote after 'catastrophic' French results

6 minutes ago
 Health ministers direct enhanced dengue surveillan ..

Health ministers direct enhanced dengue surveillance following recent rainy seas ..

6 minutes ago
 Seine water quality improves ahead of Paris Olympi ..

Seine water quality improves ahead of Paris Olympics: tests

6 minutes ago
 Torrential rains may cause flash floods, urban flo ..

Torrential rains may cause flash floods, urban flooding, landslides:PMD warns

14 minutes ago
 Health, education, housing priority of govt: Bilal ..

Health, education, housing priority of govt: Bilal Kayani

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan