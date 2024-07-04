PHA Promotes 125 Employees
Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2024 | 09:29 PM
The Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Faisalabad has promoted its 125 employees in the next grade
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Faisalabad has promoted its 125 employees in the next grade.
Director General (DG) PHA Abdul Qadir Shah distributed promotion letters at a formal ceremony and urged the promotees to perform their duties honestly and dedicated to bring laurel for the department by providing excellent service to masses.
He said that Faisalabad was facing multifaceted challenges due to climate changes. Therefore, the PHA officials should play a proactive role to make Faisalabad city a lush-green metropolis by redesigning greenbelts and centre medians in addition to planting maximum trees in the city.
Trees are imperative to arrest the environmental pollution in addition to adding beauty to the city, he added.
Director Admin & Finance Faisal Sultan, Director Marketing Shehbaz Lateef, Director Engineering Hassan Javaid, Director Horticulture Zaheer Ahmad and others were also present.
