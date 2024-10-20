Open Menu

PHA Provides 10 Mowers To PHA

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2024 | 04:10 PM

PHA provides 10 mowers to PHA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has provided 10 grass and bush cutters to Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) to improve the condition of greenbelts and parks in the city.

Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhary handed over the machines to Director General PHA Dr Shahab Aslam at a formal ceremony where Chief Engineer FDA Mehar Ayub, Assistant Director/PSO Shabbir Sajid Gujjar and others were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General FDA Asif Chaudhary said that FDA had arranged for five grass cutters and five bush cutters with its own resources and handed them over to the PHA so that the it could improve conditions at greenbelts and public parks for providing maximum entertainment facilities to the masses.

He said that FDA was committed to improving the beauty of the city and in this connection all necessary steps were being taken within available resources.

He also requested the PHA to plant maximum ornamental plants in the greenbelts and public parks.

