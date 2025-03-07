PHA Provides Health-enhancing Activities To Youth
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2025 | 08:07 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) was taking the lead in providing health-enhancing and sports activities to the youth along with the beautification and Clean and Green Mission of the city.
This was stated by Director General PHA Ahmed Hassan Ranjha while inaugurating the opening ceremony of “DG PHA Ramzan Cricket Cup 2025,” held at Pothohar Ground.
While addressing the ceremony, Ranjha said that PHA was trying to provide Rawalpindi’s residents with a beautiful and clean environment as well as sports opportunities, “We want to serve the people of Rawalpindi in the best way, we will provide the best opportunity to play and watch sports, the aim of organizing the event in Ramzan was to engage the youth,” he said and added that sports facilities were also being provided in the parks, we hope that the people will encourage PHA to organize such activities, “I congratulate the organizers for organizing the magnificent tournament.
”
Speaking at the ceremony, former test cricketer Masood Anwar said that providing sports activities for the youth was a good initiative for PHA, adding youth can be developed in the best way by providing them with health facilities and sports opportunities, DG PHA deserves congratulations for organizing the best tournament.
PHA will organize this tournament every year, along with the Clean and Green Mission. 16 teams from different departments and professional cricket clubs participated in the Cup and the organization of the tournament was ensured by sponsors instead of the government.
