PHA putting up second highest flag in Jilani Park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is going to place a 200-foot high pole for hoisting the national flag in the Jilani Park, which will be the second highest flag of the country.

Talking to the media after inspecting the flag erection work here on Friday, PHA Director General Umar Jahangir said that the first highest flag was built at Wagah Border with 223-foot height and this was the second highest flag of the country with 200 feet height. He said that the dimensions of the flag were 50/75 feet.

He said that the process of the flag erection was in the last stage of completion, adding that the second largest flag would be inaugurated on August 14 and it was hoped that Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi would inaugurate it.

The DG said that PHA would also perform a spectacular display of fireworks in the Greater Iqbal Park between August 13 and 14 at night, adding that flags would also be erected in other parks of the city and celebration would continue in connection with Independence Day. He said that saplings and plants would also be planted in various parks of the city to cope with environmental challenges.