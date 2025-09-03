Open Menu

PHA Rawalpindi Continues Metro Track’s Beautification Work

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2025 | 06:10 PM

PHA Rawalpindi continues metro track’s beautification work

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi has been continuing the work of beautifying the pillars of the metro track on Murree Road.

“Under the project launched on the instructions of PHA DG Ahmed Hassan Ranjha in June this year, the pillars are being plastered with special ‘Karachi Sand’, with decorative shells and artistic design features carved,” a PHA spokesperson said on Wednesday.

To further enhance the beauty of the metro track, he said, spotlights and profile lights would be installed to present an attractive and vibrant road view at night.

The initiative was aimed at adding aesthetic value to the city’s main artery, the spokesperson added.

The colour scheme of paintings being craved through the Karachi Sand on the metro track pillars from Murree Chowk to Faizabad once completed would increase the splendor of Murree Road and also give a sense of comfort to the passers-by, he said.

The spokesman said the pillars of the Metro Bridge in the 6th Road to Faizabad Section had been decorated with beautiful lighting, which presented beautiful scenes at night, while the Karachi Sand plastering would be completed soon.

The spokesman expressed the optimism that the PHA would come up with more wonderful projects in the future to make the Rawalpindi city attractive and green.

