PHA Rawalpindi taking special steps to protect plants & flowers from rains: Ranjha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi has taken special measures to protect trees and flowers planted in parks and green belts from the damage caused by heavy rains.

PHA Rawalpindi Director General Ahmed Hassan Ranjha said on Wednesday that in view of the heavy rains, special instructions were issued for the protection of flowers and plants.

Special measures were adopted to maintain the freshness of flowers and plants in parks and green belts during heavy rains, besides draining standing water, he added.

The cleanliness of parks was also being ensured on daily basis, the PHA DG said, adding horticultural work was also being carried out to take care of plants and protect them from the effects of heavy rains.

Likewise, he said, special care of the sapling being grown at the PHA nurseries were being taken.

The PHA, Ranjha said, was also taking steps to make the rain harvesting process more effective during heavy rains so that the water conserved could be used efficiently.

The PHA DG said planting trees in parks, green belts and elsewhere was a good step to maintain a green environment. The climate change could be dealt with through a green environment and the PHA Rawalpindi was taking special steps for the purpose. He, however, stressed that the public cooperation in that regard was needed.