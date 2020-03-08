UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHA, RCB To Celebrate Jashan-e-Baharan Festival

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 02:20 PM

PHA, RCB to celebrate Jashan-e-Baharan festival

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :A week long Jashan-e-Baharan festival would be celebrated from March 26 at Allama Iqbal Park located at Shamsabad Double Road,Rawalpindi.

Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Asif Mehmood while talking to APP said that all available resources were being utilized to provide a healthy environment to the people.

He said PTI government was making all out efforts to promote cultural and healthy activities for the people.

A flower show, musical gala and other events would be part of the festivities.

A flower arrangement competition would also be held to mark the arrival of spring. The students and housewives would participate in the competition.

On the other hand, Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) would also celebrate Jashan-e-Baharan and various programmes are being designed to mark the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Road Rawalpindi March All From Government

Recent Stories

Spanish Minister lauds UAE&#039;s experience in sc ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa Foundation implements final phase of relie ..

3 hours ago

German group Schüco signs lease deal with SAIF Zo ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 8, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Media briefing on preventive measures against coro ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.