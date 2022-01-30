PHA recommended 14 development schemes for 2022-23

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Project Identification Committee of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has recommended 14 development schemes for the next fiscal year 2022-23 in its 4th meeting held a few days ago at the office.

An official of PHA told APP on Sunday that the project identification committee of the department recommended the development projects in its meeting. He said the final decision of the projects has been taken by the committee after discussion in separate meetings.

He informed that the committee has identified 14 development projects for the next fiscal year 2022-23 from July 2022 to June 2023. The projects including plantation of different saplings and allied items for the scheme plantation at Northern Bypass Chowk to Nandla Chowk with funds of Rs 1.7 million, Provision of different plants for different parks and green belts with funds of Rs 1.846 million, Rough cost estimate for providing and fixing victorian benches in Zone-1 with Rs 2.507, minor repairing and improvement of Tipu Sultan Park with Rs 1.

02 million, rough cost estimate for providing and laying tuff paver at officers colony park with Rs 1.37 million, repairing of iron grill, guard room, water supply schemes at Ladies Park Shamsabad colony with Rs 2.97 million and parking area, boundary wall and turbine room at Linear park with Rs 1.84 million.

Meanwhile, the committee has also suggested supply of electric items at parks with funds of Rs 30.07 million, development and improvement of Fareedabad green belts with Rs 2.857 million, development and improvement of Sootri Watt green belt with Rs 12.465 million, rehabilitation and improvement of Linear park general bus stand with Rs 19.937 million, development of Model Town A block park with Rs 3.6 million, construction of shed, store and workshop for vehicles at Shah Shams park with Rs 20 million and parking area in shah shams Park with funds of Rs 60 million.

The suggested projects would be sent to the quarters concerned for seeking final approval and funds in order to start the projects, source added.

