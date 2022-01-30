UrduPoint.com

PHA Recommended 14 Development Schemes For 2022-23

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2022 | 06:40 PM

PHA recommended 14 development schemes for 2022-23

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Project Identification Committee of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has recommended 14 development schemes for the next fiscal year 2022-23 in its 4th meeting held a few days ago at the office.

An official of PHA told APP on Sunday that the project identification committee of the department recommended the development projects in its meeting. He said the final decision of the projects has been taken by the committee after discussion in separate meetings.

He informed that the committee has identified 14 development projects for the next fiscal year 2022-23 from July 2022 to June 2023. The projects including plantation of different saplings and allied items for the scheme plantation at Northern Bypass Chowk to Nandla Chowk with funds of Rs 1.7 million, Provision of different plants for different parks and green belts with funds of Rs 1.846 million, Rough cost estimate for providing and fixing victorian benches in Zone-1 with Rs 2.507, minor repairing and improvement of Tipu Sultan Park with Rs 1.

02 million, rough cost estimate for providing and laying tuff paver at officers colony park with Rs 1.37 million, repairing of iron grill, guard room, water supply schemes at Ladies Park Shamsabad colony with Rs 2.97 million and parking area, boundary wall and turbine room at Linear park with Rs 1.84 million.

Meanwhile, the committee has also suggested supply of electric items at parks with funds of Rs 30.07 million, development and improvement of Fareedabad green belts with Rs 2.857 million, development and improvement of Sootri Watt green belt with Rs 12.465 million, rehabilitation and improvement of Linear park general bus stand with Rs 19.937 million, development of Model Town A block park with Rs 3.6 million, construction of shed, store and workshop for vehicles at Shah Shams park with Rs 20 million and parking area in shah shams Park with funds of Rs 60 million.

The suggested projects would be sent to the quarters concerned for seeking final approval and funds in order to start the projects, source added.

/395

Related Topics

Water Vehicles June July Sunday From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

9 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

17 hours ago
 Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battal ..

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US ..

17 hours ago
 Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth ..

Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth of Vaccination Certificates - ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>