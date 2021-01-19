UrduPoint.com
PHA Redressed 100% Public Complaints

Tue 19th January 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Faisalabad redressed 100 percent of public complaints registered on Citizen Complaints Portal, said Director General PHA Asima Ijaz Cheema.

She said that as many as 314 complaints regarding PHA were received on the Prime Minister's Citizen Portal during past six months.

She said that out of these 26 complaints were related to Admin and Finance, 216 Horticulture, 41 Engineering Branch and 31 were related to Coordination and Marketing Branch of PHA.

She said that all these complaints were adequately redressed in addition to resolving other complaints received on complaint cell of the authority.

She said that PHA Complaint Cell was fully functional and people could contact the cell online for the registration of their complaints relating to Parks & Horticulture Authority. The cell staff was directed to respond to the public queries and complaints promptly so that performance of the department could be improved as per people's expectations, she added.

