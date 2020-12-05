UrduPoint.com
PHA Redressed 19 Public Complaints

Sat 05th December 2020

PHA redressed 19 public complaints

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Faisalabad Complaint Cell redressed 19 public complaints since its inception.

Director General PHA Asima Ijaz Cheema said that the complaints cell was set up to redress public complaints two months ago.

She said that 24 complaints were received so far, out of these 19 have been redressed while the remaining are under process.

She said that people could contact the cell online for the registration of their complaints relating to Parks & Horticulture Authority. The cell staff has been directed to respond to the public queries and complaints promptly so that performance of the department could be improved as per people's expectations, she added.

More Stories From Pakistan

