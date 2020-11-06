PHA redressing public complaints on priority: DG

Director General Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Asima Ijaz Cheema said that public complaints received in complaint cell were redressed on priority

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Director General Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Asima Ijaz Cheema said that public complaints received in complaint cell were redressed on priority.

Reviewing the performance of the cell here Friday, she said that PHA was utilizing all out resources for making the city clean and green and directed the officers concerned that all complaints should be forward to incharge town concerned and the same should be redressed within two days.

Asima also made phone calls to some of the complainants and inquired from them about redressing their issues.

She said that the complainant should be informed about redressal of his complaint and the application should not be filed till his satisfaction.