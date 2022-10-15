PHA reducing air pollution through plantation: DG

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is taking practical steps to reduce air pollution and smog by planting maximum trees and saplings in the provincial capital.

This was stated by PHA Director General (DG) Zeeshan Javeed during a plantation activity, carried out at Gulshan-e-Iqbal Garden, here on Saturday. He said that promotion of plantation was essential and need of the hour to make environment eco-friendly, adding that the PHA was carrying out tree plantation in parks and plain areas with the support of public and private sectors. All-out efforts should be made for beautification of all public parks of the city, he added.

Every citizen should participate in the plantation campaign of the department to turn city into lush-green, he said and added that the PHA was planting large-sized trees in the public parks, green-belts and empty spaces of the city so that green areas could be increased and pollution could be lessened.

Earlier, the DG planted a sapling at Gulshan-e-Iqbal Garden and prayed for the success of plantation campaign and development of the country. Gulshan-e-Iqbal Garden project director, deputy director and other staff of the PHA were present.