PHA Reforms Committee Meets

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 05:42 PM

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed said on Monday the authority was determined to resolve the issues of its employees during their services

Addressing the meeting of Marketing and Reforms Committee of the department here at Jilani Park (Racecourse Park), he said the current management of the department was very talented and all-out resources were being utilized to streamline the financial issues of the department.

The PHA Vice Chairman directed the staff members and officers of the department to play their effective role in stabilization process of the Authority economically.

The meeting also reviewed the performance of the department and discussed various matters pertaining to reformation of Parks and Horticulture Authority.

PHA Director Marketing Syeda Ramla, PHA reforms committee membersincluding Amir Habib, Nawaz Ramey, Ismail Rafique and others wereattended the meeting.

