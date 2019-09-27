PHA regularly carrying out anti-dengue spray, fogging, de-watering in city parks

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi on the directives of Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab for Horticulture and Tourism Asif Mehmood, is carrying out anti-dengue spray, fogging and de-watering in all the parks of Rawalpindi city on daily basis

According to a PHA spokesperson, the Advisor had directed the authorities concerned to make all out efforts to upgrade the parks, beautification of green belts and eradication of dengue.

She informed that PHA had planted a large number of saplings and completed horticulture tasks to further enhance beauty of different city roads, medians and green belts. A campaign against dengue was also being run by PHA aimed at creating awareness among the citizens and the visitors of the city parks, she added.