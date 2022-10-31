PHA removes donation boxes from parks

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has removed donation collection boxes/ points, set up by different organizations, from parks and green-belts.

PHA Director General Rai Naeemullah Bhatti said that collection points and boxes were removed from Thatha Pul, Rakh branch canal, Shaheenabad green-belt, Gatewala Chowk, Chenab Club, GTS Chowk, Harianwala Chowk, Sargodha Road, Canal Road west side near Qualm marquee.

He said that no organisation would be allowed to use the PHA land for collection of donations without a no-objection certificate (NOC), which is issued by the district administration.