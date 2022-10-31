UrduPoint.com

PHA Removes Donation Boxes From Parks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2022 | 05:42 PM

PHA removes donation boxes from parks

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has removed donation collection boxes/ points, set up by different organizations, from parks and green-belts.

PHA Director General Rai Naeemullah Bhatti said that collection points and boxes were removed from Thatha Pul, Rakh branch canal, Shaheenabad green-belt, Gatewala Chowk, Chenab Club, GTS Chowk, Harianwala Chowk, Sargodha Road, Canal Road west side near Qualm marquee.

He said that no organisation would be allowed to use the PHA land for collection of donations without a no-objection certificate (NOC), which is issued by the district administration.

Related Topics

Noc Road Sargodha From

Recent Stories

Janhavi Kapoor says she decides to quit acting

Janhavi Kapoor says she decides to quit acting

12 minutes ago
 UHS to implement new integrated curriculum in medi ..

UHS to implement new integrated curriculum in medical colleges from next session

45 minutes ago
 PM felicitates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his e ..

PM felicitates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election as President of Brazil

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australia beat Ireland by 42 r ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia beat Ireland by 42 runs

3 hours ago
 Revolution comes through ballot or bloodshed," say ..

Revolution comes through ballot or bloodshed," says Imran Khan as his long march ..

3 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa duration to 90 day ..

Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa duration to 90 days

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.