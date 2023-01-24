PHA removes encroachment, illegal nursery from Jinnah Park

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) removed encroachments and illegal nursery from Jinnah Park during a grand operation launched here on Tuesday.

On special directives of Director General PHA, Asif Rauf Khan, the PHA squad launched a grand operation at Jinnah Park and removed encroachments and also retrieved the land illegal grabbed for a nursery.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Director Marketing PHA Hafiz Usama and Administrator Parks Ghaffar Shahid in which a large number of security guards and other staff members were participated.

The DG PHA said in a statement that zero tolerance policy was being followed against encroachment and illegal constructions at parks. He said that operation would continue on daily basis and different parks in order to facilitate masses.

He said that all possible efforts were being made to restore recreational activities at parks by providing best facilities at parks. He said that special focus was being paid on landscaping at parks.