PHA Removes Illegal Billboards During Crackdown

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 03:40 PM

PHA removes illegal billboards during crackdown

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :On special directives of Director General PHA Syed Shafqat Raza, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) launched a crackdown against illegal hoardings and removed various billboards here on Friday.

The crackdown began marking team under the supervision of assistant director enforcement, Shahid Kamran and Inspector Ahsan Ali at NLC Bypass, Chungi No 9, Bosan road and other parts of the city.

The marketing team removed five illegal large-size billboards during the operation and took the material into custody.

The DG Syed Shafqat Raza has directed officers concerned to continue crackdown without any discrimination.

