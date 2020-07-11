UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHA Removes Several Illegal Billboards

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

PHA removes several illegal billboards

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) removed several large size illegal billboards during a grand operation here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of of Director General PHA Dr Malik Abid Mahmood, the Assistant Director Marketing Hafiz Usama alongwith his team launched a crack down against defaulters of publicity fee.

The team removed more than 20 large size illegal billboards during operation at Rajapur bypass, Chungi No-14 and Vehari Chowk. The marketing team took the material into custody.

Director Admin and Finance Robina Kosar said that operation was being launched daily after comprehensive survey against defaulters. She said that all steps were being taken to ensure recovery of pending dues and added that there would be no compromise on it.

Robina maintained that operation would continue without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Vehari All

Recent Stories

Human cadre is most precious, base of sustainable ..

5 minutes ago

Saleem Malik calls PCB’s response to his letter ..

37 minutes ago

PM fear massacre similar to genocide of Srebrenic ..

58 minutes ago

Asad Umar says no more announced load shedding in ..

1 hour ago

Dubai SME provided AED170 million worth of incenti ..

1 hour ago

Austria Greens minister gears up for new virus tes ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.