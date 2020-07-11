PHA removes several illegal billboards

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) removed several large size illegal billboards during a grand operation here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of of Director General PHA Dr Malik Abid Mahmood, the Assistant Director Marketing Hafiz Usama alongwith his team launched a crack down against defaulters of publicity fee.

The team removed more than 20 large size illegal billboards during operation at Rajapur bypass, Chungi No-14 and Vehari Chowk. The marketing team took the material into custody.

Director Admin and Finance Robina Kosar said that operation was being launched daily after comprehensive survey against defaulters. She said that all steps were being taken to ensure recovery of pending dues and added that there would be no compromise on it.

Robina maintained that operation would continue without any discrimination.