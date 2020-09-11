UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHA Renovating Parks In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 4 seconds ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 02:27 PM

PHA renovating parks in faisalabad

Parks & Horticulture Authority was working on development and renovation of the parks located in slum areas.

This was stated by PHA Director General Asima Ijaz Cheema while talking to media here Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Parks & Horticulture Authority was working on development and renovation of the parks located in slum areas.

This was stated by PHA Director General Asima Ijaz Cheema while talking to media here Friday.

She said that PHA was taking necessary measures for developing, repairing and maintenance of parks situated in dwelling localities for the provision of recreational facilities to citizens. She said that special teams have also been constituted for the purpose. She further said thatvarieties of different flowers were being planted in green belts to give pleasant look to the city.

The DG said that operation against encroachments in green belts was also continued.

Related Topics

Media

Recent Stories

Request for Dr. Maha’s exhumation for post morte ..

59 seconds ago

Germany to Deliver Aid to Moria Camp in Greece, Fo ..

5 seconds ago

Biden Vows to Be Transparent About Health If Elect ..

7 seconds ago

‘Means, I should consider it "No" ’

25 minutes ago

UAE heads the 36th meeting of GCC Traffic Departm ..

28 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz shares heartfelt note on 2nd death an ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.