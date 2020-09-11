PHA renovating parks in faisalabad

Parks & Horticulture Authority was working on development and renovation of the parks located in slum areas.

This was stated by PHA Director General Asima Ijaz Cheema while talking to media here Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Parks & Horticulture Authority was working on development and renovation of the parks located in slum areas.

This was stated by PHA Director General Asima Ijaz Cheema while talking to media here Friday.

She said that PHA was taking necessary measures for developing, repairing and maintenance of parks situated in dwelling localities for the provision of recreational facilities to citizens. She said that special teams have also been constituted for the purpose. She further said thatvarieties of different flowers were being planted in green belts to give pleasant look to the city.

The DG said that operation against encroachments in green belts was also continued.