UrduPoint.com

PHA Reopens 'butterfly House' At Jallo Park

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2022 | 06:00 PM

PHA reopens 'butterfly house' at Jallo Park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has opened butterfly house in Jallo Botanical Garden for public's entertainment after three-year.

Students from Gujranwala High school Monday visited the butterfly house and enjoyed the presence of unique and attractive species of butterflies there.

PHA Director General Zeeshan Javed said that necessary arrangements had been completed at time to reopen the butterfly house, adding that now citizens could visit the place anytime and entertain themself and their kids.

The PHA would also manage the best rearing of the butterflies along with their growth, he said and added that providing entertainment to citizens was among the top priorities of the department.

Related Topics

Visit Gujranwala From Best Top

Recent Stories

Lashari called me "Noori Nuts", says Hamza Ali Abb ..

Lashari called me "Noori Nuts", says Hamza Ali Abbasi

21 minutes ago
 Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar

Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar

1 hour ago
 IHC decides to discharge contempt notice against I ..

IHC decides to discharge contempt notice against Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 vivo Becomes the Official Sponsor and the Official ..

Vivo Becomes the Official Sponsor and the Official Smartphone of the FIFA World ..

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan challenges coalition govt to arrest him

Imran Khan challenges coalition govt to arrest him

4 hours ago
 Army, FC continue relief, rehabilitation operation ..

Army, FC continue relief, rehabilitation operations in Balochistan flood-hit are ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.