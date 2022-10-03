PHA reopens 'butterfly house' at Jallo Park

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has opened butterfly house in Jallo Botanical Garden for public's entertainment after three-year.

Students from Gujranwala High school Monday visited the butterfly house and enjoyed the presence of unique and attractive species of butterflies there.

PHA Director General Zeeshan Javed said that necessary arrangements had been completed at time to reopen the butterfly house, adding that now citizens could visit the place anytime and entertain themself and their kids.

The PHA would also manage the best rearing of the butterflies along with their growth, he said and added that providing entertainment to citizens was among the top priorities of the department.