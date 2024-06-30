PHA reports record Rs. 2.35bn revenue from business ventures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has increased its own-source revenue to Rs 2.35 billion in the outgoing financial year, a substantial rise from Rs 1.60 billion, earned in the fiscal year 2022-23, through various commercial agreements.

PHA Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo told the media on Sunday that the department had ambitiously set its revenue generation target at Rs 2.32 billion, up from Rs 1.44 billion in the fiscal year 2022-23. He attributed the revenue growth to various business measures, including digital streamers, LED advertisement screens, shop boards’ fees, commercial nurseries, flower shops, and revised no-objection certificate (NOC) fees for housing societies, among other agreements.

The DG highlighted that the marketing directorate, responsible for managing outdoor commercial advertisements, alone achieved a turnover of 1.44 billion, up from 1.19 billion. Income from the marketing directorate accounts for more than 60 per cent of revenue. He noted that these ventures now contribute more funds to the department than the government.

“Strong revenue growth has established a sustainable platform from which we can invest to expand the department’s reach, impact on the environment, and revenue,” he added. “My team has worked tirelessly to optimise our resources and maximise our revenue potential, ensuring that we are not solely dependent on government funding.”

The PHA has diversified its activities by venturing into new domains such as sports and arts, including organising three tent pegging championships to promote the traditional sport and inaugurating an art gallery in the historic Nasir Bagh. Separately, the department has initiated the development of a state-of-the-art botanical garden in Murree. Spanning 10 acres against the backdrop of the Himalayan foothills, the garden will feature Japanese Sakura and perfume gardens, a giant water lily pond, and a Wisteria tunnel showcasing various colors and varieties.

The project, the first of its kind in Pakistan, will also include public facilities like a children’s play area, zip lines, skybridges, a glow-in-the-dark garden, and ample parking.