PHA Reports Record Rs. 2.35bn Revenue From Business Ventures
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2024 | 02:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has increased its own-source revenue to Rs 2.35 billion in the outgoing financial year, a substantial rise from Rs 1.60 billion, earned in the fiscal year 2022-23, through various commercial agreements.
PHA Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo told the media on Sunday that the department had ambitiously set its revenue generation target at Rs 2.32 billion, up from Rs 1.44 billion in the fiscal year 2022-23. He attributed the revenue growth to various business measures, including digital streamers, LED advertisement screens, shop boards’ fees, commercial nurseries, flower shops, and revised no-objection certificate (NOC) fees for housing societies, among other agreements.
The DG highlighted that the marketing directorate, responsible for managing outdoor commercial advertisements, alone achieved a turnover of 1.44 billion, up from 1.19 billion. Income from the marketing directorate accounts for more than 60 per cent of revenue. He noted that these ventures now contribute more funds to the department than the government.
“Strong revenue growth has established a sustainable platform from which we can invest to expand the department’s reach, impact on the environment, and revenue,” he added. “My team has worked tirelessly to optimise our resources and maximise our revenue potential, ensuring that we are not solely dependent on government funding.”
The PHA has diversified its activities by venturing into new domains such as sports and arts, including organising three tent pegging championships to promote the traditional sport and inaugurating an art gallery in the historic Nasir Bagh. Separately, the department has initiated the development of a state-of-the-art botanical garden in Murree. Spanning 10 acres against the backdrop of the Himalayan foothills, the garden will feature Japanese Sakura and perfume gardens, a giant water lily pond, and a Wisteria tunnel showcasing various colors and varieties.
The project, the first of its kind in Pakistan, will also include public facilities like a children’s play area, zip lines, skybridges, a glow-in-the-dark garden, and ample parking.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti
Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram
SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints
4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months
EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets
TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mushahid acclaims China for spearheading ‘alternative global order’21 seconds ago
-
15 attacks made on Polio teams this year: Report25 seconds ago
-
Anti-Encroachment operation underway in Bahawalpur10 minutes ago
-
Youth kills father10 minutes ago
-
Park Road Expansion project to be completed by July 1411 minutes ago
-
Measures underway to combat potential floods: Romina Khurshid Alam20 minutes ago
-
Practical steps underway to overcome energy shortfall: MPA21 minutes ago
-
Rs 720,000 fine for flour hoarding30 minutes ago
-
Rangers hold medical, veterinary camps in Cholistan31 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road accident41 minutes ago
-
Crown Prince condoles to King Mohammed VI over death of his mother50 minutes ago
-
Wave of inflation in the country continues50 minutes ago