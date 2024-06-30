Open Menu

PHA Reports Record Rs. 2.35bn Revenue From Business Ventures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2024 | 02:50 PM

PHA reports record Rs. 2.35bn revenue from business ventures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has increased its own-source revenue to Rs 2.35 billion in the outgoing financial year, a substantial rise from Rs 1.60 billion, earned in the fiscal year 2022-23, through various commercial agreements.

PHA Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo told the media on Sunday that the department had ambitiously set its revenue generation target at Rs 2.32 billion, up from Rs 1.44 billion in the fiscal year 2022-23. He attributed the revenue growth to various business measures, including digital streamers, LED advertisement screens, shop boards’ fees, commercial nurseries, flower shops, and revised no-objection certificate (NOC) fees for housing societies, among other agreements.

The DG highlighted that the marketing directorate, responsible for managing outdoor commercial advertisements, alone achieved a turnover of 1.44 billion, up from 1.19 billion. Income from the marketing directorate accounts for more than 60 per cent of revenue. He noted that these ventures now contribute more funds to the department than the government.

“Strong revenue growth has established a sustainable platform from which we can invest to expand the department’s reach, impact on the environment, and revenue,” he added. “My team has worked tirelessly to optimise our resources and maximise our revenue potential, ensuring that we are not solely dependent on government funding.”

The PHA has diversified its activities by venturing into new domains such as sports and arts, including organising three tent pegging championships to promote the traditional sport and inaugurating an art gallery in the historic Nasir Bagh. Separately, the department has initiated the development of a state-of-the-art botanical garden in Murree. Spanning 10 acres against the backdrop of the Himalayan foothills, the garden will feature Japanese Sakura and perfume gardens, a giant water lily pond, and a Wisteria tunnel showcasing various colors and varieties.

The project, the first of its kind in Pakistan, will also include public facilities like a children’s play area, zip lines, skybridges, a glow-in-the-dark garden, and ample parking.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Business Water Murree Noc Nasir Bagh Sunday Media From Government Billion Housing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

6 hours ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

16 hours ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

16 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

16 hours ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

16 hours ago
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mi ..

Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti

16 hours ago
 Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Mu ..

Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram

16 hours ago
 SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public ..

SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints

17 hours ago
 4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

17 hours ago
 EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committe ..

EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets

17 hours ago
 TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic de ..

TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan