PHA restores Shah Shamas park after completion of uplift work

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has fully restored Shah Shamas park after the completion of development work as Rs 48 million was spent on its restoration and rehabilitation.

These views were expressed by Director General PHA Syed Shafqat Raza on the occasion of his visit to Shah Shams Park here on Wednesday.

He said that all facilities for the citizens including track, gazebos, swings, boundary wall, and others are available in the park.

He said that the development work at all remaining parks including Jinnah park, Fort Qasim Bagh park, and others would be completed within the given time period in the recent fiscal year.

The DGPHA further said that the concerned authorities have been tasked to provide water supply, landscaping, and other facilities in the parks soon.

He said that the construction of toilet blocks in new parks would also be ensured.