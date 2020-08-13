UrduPoint.com
PHA Retrieves 30 Shops From Illegal Occupants

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) launched grand operation and retrieved 30 shops of Ladies park Gulgasht from illegal occupants here on Thursday.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of assistant director marketing PHA Hafiz Osama.

Speaking on this occasion, assistant director said that various notices were served to tenants to vacate the shops. The action was taken for not vacating the shops.

The auction of shops has been completed and these will be handed over to new tenants.

There would be made no compromise on the self-income of the department and steps will continue to enhance it.

District administration also cooperated in the operation.

Assistant Director Enforcement Shahid Kamran and others were present.

