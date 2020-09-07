UrduPoint.com
PHA Retrieves Green Belts From Encroachers

Muhammad Irfan 29 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 11:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has removed all types of encroachments from green belts on Narrwala Road.

In this regard, PHA teams retrieved 600-feet long and 40-feet wide green belt from Kalim Shaheed Chowk to Madni Masjid from illegal occupants.

PHA Director General Asima Ijaz Cheema said here Monday that PHA teams have planted flowers of different varieties in the retrieved land after making its small plots within 48 hours.

She said that heavy machinery, laser levels and work force took part in the anti-encroachment operation.

More Stories From Pakistan

