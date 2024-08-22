Open Menu

PHA Retrieves State Land Along Sattukatla Drain

Published August 22, 2024

PHA retrieves state land along Sattukatla drain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore has cleared illegal encroachments along the Sattukatla drain to restore the greenbelt, Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo confirmed on Thursday.

The day-long operation, which continued late into Thursday evening, resulted in removal of several temporary residential and commercial setups along the drain, which also passes through the upscale neighborhood of Model Town.

During the drive, the PHA staff cleared a 1.5-km stretch from Peco Road to Al-Karim Chowk, following several warnings to encroachers to vacate the premises, which they did not heed.

Following the clearance, the PHA started horticultural work along the drain, planting a variety of seasonal flowers to enhance the area’s aesthetic appeal. According to Wattoo, the department also plans to plant native trees along the drain, contributing to the increase of Lahore’s green cover.

Following the cleanup campaign, the department will launch a public awareness initiative to sensitize the community on the importance of cleanliness.

Meanwhile, Wattoo instructed directors to implement a comprehensive strategy for removing encroachments citywide and to establish an effective monitoring system in each zone.

