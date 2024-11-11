Open Menu

PHA Reveals Timeline To Reopen Parks Amid Smog Battle

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 11, 2024 | 07:58 PM

PHA reveals timeline to reopen parks amid smog battle

DG PHA Tahir Watto says tree plantation essential to combat pollution and smog

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2024) The Parks Horticultural Authority Director General Muhammad Tahir Watto revealed that once the smog levels decrease and weather conditions improve, parks would be reopened for the public following the government SOPs.

The DG PHA said that the Punjab government’s measures to control smog include the temporary closure of all parks across the city.

“PHA continues to take every possible step to make Lahore a cleaner, greener city and to address environmental concerns in the face of rising pollution levels,” said Tahir Watto on Monday.

As part of its ongoing efforts to address air pollution and the growing threat of smog, the Lahore accelerated its tree washing program across the city. The initiative aims to reduce airborne pollutants and improve air quality through a systematic process of cleaning trees, plants, and flowers along key roads and green spaces.

PHA’s Director-General, Muhammad Tahir Watto, highlighted that the authority's teams are working from early morning until late evening to ensure the proper cleaning of trees on major thoroughfares such as Mall Road, Jail Road, Ferozepur Road, Gulberg, and Model Town, among others. The daily tree washing process is being conducted to mitigate the harmful effects of air pollution and smog in the city.

The DG emphasized that tree plantation has become a critical need to combat the increasing levels of air pollution.

"Under the Lang Lahore project, we are expanding our plantation goals to further combat smog and improve the city's air quality," he added.

The project, which focuses on tree planting around the Ravi River, is progressing at a fast pace, and additional areas are being included to enhance green cover in Lahore.

Related Topics

Lahore Weather Punjab Jail Road Gulberg National University All From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

No ban on broadcast of Imran Khan’s name on TVs, ..

No ban on broadcast of Imran Khan’s name on TVs, LHC told

37 minutes ago
 Two die, two inured in Surab road mishap

Two die, two inured in Surab road mishap

1 hour ago
 Weather update: Rain, thunderstorm likely in most ..

Weather update: Rain, thunderstorm likely in most parts of country amid smog bat ..

1 hour ago
 Portfolios assigned to two new aides of Khyber Pak ..

Portfolios assigned to two new aides of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Am ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Information Commission hosts seminar on r ..

Pakistan Information Commission hosts seminar on role of Public Information Offi ..

1 hour ago
 Germany's Scholz says ready to hold confidence vot ..

Germany's Scholz says ready to hold confidence vote this year

1 hour ago
Police detain two absconders in Nasirabad

Police detain two absconders in Nasirabad

1 hour ago
 Chief of Australian Army lauds Pakistan’s effort ..

Chief of Australian Army lauds Pakistan’s efforts in countering terrorism

2 hours ago
 Pakistan’s climate delegation arrives in Baku fo ..

Pakistan’s climate delegation arrives in Baku for COP29,

2 hours ago
 realme's New Tease with Shaheen Afridi Sparks GT7 ..

Realme's New Tease with Shaheen Afridi Sparks GT7 Pro and realme 13 Hype – Fan ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Y19s: A Fusion of Style, Entertainment, and D ..

Vivo Y19s: A Fusion of Style, Entertainment, and Durability Launched in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 “OPPO’s OFans Festival is Here with Amazing Di ..

“OPPO’s OFans Festival is Here with Amazing Discounts Up to PKR10,000!”

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan