PHA Reveals Timeline To Reopen Parks Amid Smog Battle
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 11, 2024 | 07:58 PM
DG PHA Tahir Watto says tree plantation essential to combat pollution and smog
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2024) The Parks Horticultural Authority Director General Muhammad Tahir Watto revealed that once the smog levels decrease and weather conditions improve, parks would be reopened for the public following the government SOPs.
The DG PHA said that the Punjab government’s measures to control smog include the temporary closure of all parks across the city.
“PHA continues to take every possible step to make Lahore a cleaner, greener city and to address environmental concerns in the face of rising pollution levels,” said Tahir Watto on Monday.
As part of its ongoing efforts to address air pollution and the growing threat of smog, the Lahore accelerated its tree washing program across the city. The initiative aims to reduce airborne pollutants and improve air quality through a systematic process of cleaning trees, plants, and flowers along key roads and green spaces.
PHA’s Director-General, Muhammad Tahir Watto, highlighted that the authority's teams are working from early morning until late evening to ensure the proper cleaning of trees on major thoroughfares such as Mall Road, Jail Road, Ferozepur Road, Gulberg, and Model Town, among others. The daily tree washing process is being conducted to mitigate the harmful effects of air pollution and smog in the city.
The DG emphasized that tree plantation has become a critical need to combat the increasing levels of air pollution.
"Under the Lang Lahore project, we are expanding our plantation goals to further combat smog and improve the city's air quality," he added.
The project, which focuses on tree planting around the Ravi River, is progressing at a fast pace, and additional areas are being included to enhance green cover in Lahore.
