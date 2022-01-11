UrduPoint.com

PHA Rwp Provides Assistance To Stranded Tourists In Murree

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2022 | 05:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi on the directives of Chairman, Asif Mahmood, provided all possible assistance to the tourists stranded in Murree due to heavy snowfall.

According to a PHA spokesperson, the authority utilized all available resources to rescue the stranded tourists and provide help to a number of tourists.

PHA also distributed food items including cooked food, juice, water, milk, biscuits and other items among the tourists in Murree.

The spokesperson informed that on the special directives of the Chairman PHA relief goods were sent from Rawalpindi.

Several vehicles stuck in the snow were also evacuated by the PHA employees and fuel was also provided.

The stranded tourists were accommodated in PHA Rawalpindi's Camp Office Murree and the food items were provided free of cost.

The efforts made by PHA were appreciated by the people.

The Chief Secretary Punjab also appreciated PHA Rawalpindi for its timely relief activities.

