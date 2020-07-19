PHA Rwp to plant over 25,000 saplings during Monsoon tree plantation: Chairman PHA

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi would plant over 25,000 saplings of different species during Monsoon tree plantation campaign 2020, kicked off here.

According to Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab/Chairman PHA Rawalpindi, Asif Mehmood,PHA Rawalpindi would make all out efforts for maximum plantation during Monsoon season in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The saplings for the plantation campaign would be provided by the PHA, Asif Mehmood said and advised the citizens to come forward and play their role for maximum plantation.

Every citizen should take responsibility for watering and protecting the saplings from trespassing, he added.

School children and government officials would also be encouraged to participate in the plantation campaign which has been started here.

He said, PHA was taking solid steps to enhance beauty of the city.

The plantation campaign aims to raise awareness among the people and give them plants to grow at home.

"The people will own the plants and save them for the future," he said.

The Advisor said that due to effective awareness campaigns, the trend of planting saplings had increased considerably and the citizens had started playing their due role.