'PHA Sargodha making efforts to enhance beautification of city areas'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Chairman PHA Sargodha Syed Mahmood Bakhsh Gilani said that Parks and Horticulture Authority was striving hard to provide healthy environment to the masses and all out efforts were being made for the beautification of different city areas.

He expressed these views at a ceremony of distributing free plants among citizens at Eidgah Park here on Wednesday.

He said that after the establishment of Miyawaki Forest in different parts of Sargodha, green project had been started for the promotion of house to house tree plantation under which plants were being provided to citizens free of cost.

He said the PHA was also replacing old plants with new saplings and now the whole city had turned into green, added that efforts would also be continued to improve the beauty of Sargodha.

Assistant Director Horticulture Khalid Gondal, Syed Iftikhar Hussain Shah, President MetropolitanYouth Zubair Gujjar, District Head Tiger Force Raja Fahad, Sheikh Abrar and others were alsopresent on the occasion.