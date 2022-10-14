UrduPoint.com

PHA Sargodha Striving To Make City Beautiful

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2022 | 06:58 PM

PHA Sargodha striving to make city beautiful

Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Syed Tauqir Haider Kazmi said on Friday that the Authority was striving to provide healthy environment to masses and make the city beautiful

According to PHA Media consultant Shafqat Awan, the DG PHA chaired a meeting of the staff on Friday and directed the workers to make all-out efforts for beautification of horticulture and renovation of parks in the city.

The PHA would contribute to the clean and green Pakistan programme and a series of practical measures would continue on emergency basis for elimination of environmental pollution, he added.

The DG said that the city of Sargodha should be made more beautiful and attractive than before. "This is my mission and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard," he vowed.

