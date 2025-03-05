Open Menu

PHA Says Spending Rs 41m To Beautify Multan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2025 | 05:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is executing 35 development schemes worth Rs 41.43 million to beautify Multan city, expand plantation area, renovate parks and develop green belts.

This was stated by PHA Director General Kareem Bakhsh on Wednesday while briefing Multan Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan. He stated that canteens leased out to private parties in 16 parks were being thoroughly checked.

Commissioner Khan ordered the PHA to come up with proposals to provide clean atmosphere to citizens and combat pollution.

He asked PHA officials to visit all green belts in the city and plant seasonal flower plants besides identifying plants that were facing wilting. He ordered to install beautiful robe lights on all the fly-over in the city. Commissioner said that upgradation of Jinah park, and Shah Shams park was in progress with the cooperation from private sector. He ordered that the spaces leased out to private parties in parks be scrutinized and no one should be allowed to sublet the contract. He said that those found to be violating the lease agreement should face strict legal action.

