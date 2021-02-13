UrduPoint.com
PHA Seeks Application From Private Companies For Jashan-e-Baharan Festival

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has sought application from private companies interested to participate in 'Jashan-e-Baharan' festival going to be celebrated in the month of March under public-private partnership.

In a meeting with Chairman PHA Ejaz Hussain Janjua, the Director General PHA Syed Shafqat Raza asked private companies to contact assistant director marketing to participate in the festival while advertisement in newspaper would also published for this purpose.

He said that Jashan-e-Baharan festival would be different this year by ensuring maximum recreational activities for families. He said that flower exhibition would also be organized during festival adding that preparation for flowers was continued in PHA nurseries.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PHA Ejaz Hussain Janjua said that special focus was being paid on organizing maximum recreational activities during the Jashan-e-Baharan festival, however, maximum tree plantation campaign was also continued by PHA.

