PHA Selects 50 Christian Staff For A Pilgrimage
Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) held a ballot for its Christian staff to visit a church in Sheikhupura, a sponsored round-trip to Maryamabad.
According to a spokesman for the PHA, out of 158 applicants, 50 were selected through manual balloting for a day-long visit to St.
Joseph Catholic Church in Maryamabad. Most of those selected are gardeners and junior staff members. The religious festivities at the church will span three days.
PHA Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo extended his warm wishes to the Christian staff members during a special gathering at the PHA headquarters.
