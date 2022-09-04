UrduPoint.com

PHA Sends Relief Goods For Flood Affected Families

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2022 | 02:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Sunday dispatched a truckload of relief goods to Rajanpur for flood victims.

PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani, Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan, Director General Tasar Ahmad supervised the dispatch process and prayed for flood victims.

On the occasion, the chairman said that PHA had set up a camp at Jilani Park for the collection of relief items, in which, PHA employees and officers had generously donated cash and necessary relief goods for flood victims.

He said that more relief goods were being sent for the rehabilitation of flood victims. He said that food hampers, mineral waters, clothes, shoes, mosquito nets, milk powder, medicines, tents, ration bags and other food items were sent.

Director General Tasar Ahmad appreciated the staff and officials of the departmentfor arranging relief aids for flood-stricken people and hoped to arrange more inlarge quantity next time.

