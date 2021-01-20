UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHA Set To Organise Flowers Show

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 12:41 PM

PHA set to organise flowers show

Parks and Horticultural Authority (PHA) is set to organize flowers show in collaboration with district administration to usher in the fairest spring season about to begin everywhere across the country like in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticultural Authority (PHA) is set to organize flowers show in collaboration with district administration to usher in the fairest spring season about to begin everywhere across the country like in Multan.

Colourful flowers are ready to bloom at Zakariya Park located near Eidgah area where the programme is decided to be celebrated along with all colourful festivities.

Decision to hold grand celebration was made following arrival of spring season during a meeting of the district administration and PHA authority including Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak and PHA chairman Ejaz Hussain Janjoa. PTI's district president Khalid Javed Warriach was also present on the occasion.

Amir Khatak said the proposed flower show was nothing less than fresh breeze of the air amid current fear of corona pandemic.

It's hope that upcoming March would be the end limit to corona disease. Festivities and fairs used to bring in new sentiment coupled with emotions among masses. The festival would be made attractive for the people of entire Southern Punjab, said the DC.

PHA Chairman said the highway stretching from Chungi No. 9 to Eidgah would be adorned like bride. PHA administration would extend all-out support to district administration to make the event memorable. In addition, singers hailing from the region would spread colours of life to mismerise the visitors through their beautiful performances, Ejaz Janjoa said.

Related Topics

Multan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab March Event All From

Recent Stories

NAB closes all inquiries against Chaudhary brother ..

2 minutes ago

Roundup: Concerns grow over global disparities in ..

1 minute ago

Nigeria Prepares to Get First 100,000 Pfizer Vacci ..

1 minute ago

Chinese shares higher at midday Wednesday

1 minute ago

Cotton futures open higher

1 minute ago

PM to visit South Waziristan today

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.