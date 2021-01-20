PHA set to organise flowers show

Parks and Horticultural Authority (PHA) is set to organize flowers show in collaboration with district administration to usher in the fairest spring season about to begin everywhere across the country like in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticultural Authority (PHA) is set to organize flowers show in collaboration with district administration to usher in the fairest spring season about to begin everywhere across the country like in Multan.

Colourful flowers are ready to bloom at Zakariya Park located near Eidgah area where the programme is decided to be celebrated along with all colourful festivities.

Decision to hold grand celebration was made following arrival of spring season during a meeting of the district administration and PHA authority including Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak and PHA chairman Ejaz Hussain Janjoa. PTI's district president Khalid Javed Warriach was also present on the occasion.

Amir Khatak said the proposed flower show was nothing less than fresh breeze of the air amid current fear of corona pandemic.

It's hope that upcoming March would be the end limit to corona disease. Festivities and fairs used to bring in new sentiment coupled with emotions among masses. The festival would be made attractive for the people of entire Southern Punjab, said the DC.

PHA Chairman said the highway stretching from Chungi No. 9 to Eidgah would be adorned like bride. PHA administration would extend all-out support to district administration to make the event memorable. In addition, singers hailing from the region would spread colours of life to mismerise the visitors through their beautiful performances, Ejaz Janjoa said.