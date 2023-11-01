PHA Set To Organize Tent Pegging Championship
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2023 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) will organize a two-day tent
pegging competition at Fortress Stadium here on November 4-5.
According to PHA spokesperson, the event, titled "Chief Minister
Tent Pegging Championship," is a part of ongoing 'Lahore Lahore Aey'
festival and is set to feature the participation of over 300 skilled
horse riders, representing more than 85 teams from across the country.
During a meeting convened on Wednesday to review the preparations
for the event, PHA Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo said
the tent-pegging festival had taken place since the 18th century and
presents "our rich rural culture."
The meeting was attended by representatives from Lahore police,
traffic police, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), Rescue 1122,
and PHA.