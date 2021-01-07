PHA set up helpline for booking parks for weddings

Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has set up a helpline for redressing complaints of people about booking of parks for marriage ceremonies

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has set up a helpline for redressing complaints of people about booking of parks for marriage ceremonies.

Director General Asima Ijaz Cheema said here Thursday the step has been taken while keeping in view the problems confronted by the citizens in getting booking of parks for wedding ceremonies.

She said that the citizen can register their complaints by calling at 0316-7500808 and assured that their grievances would be redressed on priority.