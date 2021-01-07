UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHA Set Up Helpline For Booking Parks For Weddings

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 04:46 PM

PHA set up helpline for booking parks for weddings

Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has set up a helpline for redressing complaints of people about booking of parks for marriage ceremonies

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has set up a helpline for redressing complaints of people about booking of parks for marriage ceremonies.

Director General Asima Ijaz Cheema said here Thursday the step has been taken while keeping in view the problems confronted by the citizens in getting booking of parks for wedding ceremonies.

She said that the citizen can register their complaints by calling at 0316-7500808 and assured that their grievances would be redressed on priority.

Related Topics

Marriage

Recent Stories

Misbahul Haq sheds light over Pakistan’s perform ..

36 seconds ago

DCT Abu Dhabi offers visitors exciting off-road ad ..

18 minutes ago

Digital Library being set up in KP Assembly: Speak ..

1 minute ago

Polio campaign to begin in Sargodha from Jan 11

1 minute ago

ADP calls on drivers to benefit from ‘Early Paym ..

18 minutes ago

PTCL, Avaya partner to enable blended work environ ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.