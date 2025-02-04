PHA sets up APCA unit

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The Parks and Horticulture Authority has set up a labour wing of the All Pakistan Clerks Association aimed to provide security to workers and their rights.

Chairman All Pakistan Clerks Association, Sargodha Wing, Shafqat Awan, President Dilawer Mumtaz and Khawer Abbas Shah said that the establishment of the APCA wing will help and guide all deprived labourers, so that they could get their legal rights.